Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $40,676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.33. The stock had a trading volume of 555,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

