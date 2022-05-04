Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,567,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 2,448,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.