Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

