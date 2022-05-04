Encompass Health Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.92 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,794,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $47,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

