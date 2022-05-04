Enjin Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $136.58 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00029865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00099277 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,768,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

