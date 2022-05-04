EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

ENLC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 3,876,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,417. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,862,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 518,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $2,968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 615.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

