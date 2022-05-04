EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 209868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 270.82 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

