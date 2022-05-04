Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. Enova International’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.
NYSE ENVA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 369,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70. Enova International has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40.
ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
