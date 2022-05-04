Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. Enova International’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 369,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70. Enova International has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

