Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 64,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. Enovix has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enovix by 50.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

