EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.37. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

