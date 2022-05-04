Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives $2,430.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($30.36) to GBX 2,530 ($31.61) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.05) to GBX 2,060 ($25.73) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,700 ($33.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Entain alerts:

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $18.00 on Friday. Entain has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.