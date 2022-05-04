Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

EPD traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,901,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,795. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

