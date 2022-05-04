Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 19,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,466. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

