Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded up $18.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.32. 419,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $729.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.