Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,254,000 after purchasing an additional 534,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,156,000 after purchasing an additional 317,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.03.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

