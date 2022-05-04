Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.13

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

