Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 6%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.54. 766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.