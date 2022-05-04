ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ESAB and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 3 0 2.75

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $61.26, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than ESAB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESAB and Altra Industrial Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.37 $27.70 million $0.50 79.86

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than ESAB.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 1.72% 10.50% 5.13%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats ESAB on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, and motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand. It serves in North America, the rest of Europe, Germany, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

