Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.89

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 60210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58.

In other Eskay Mining news, Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,130,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,487,821.60. Insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $36,805 in the last ninety days.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

