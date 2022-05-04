ETHA Lend (ETHA) One Day Volume Tops $110,827.00

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $272,003.69 and approximately $110,827.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029402 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

