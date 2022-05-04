Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 403,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,979. The company has a market capitalization of $632.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.