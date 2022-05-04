Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.49. 791,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

