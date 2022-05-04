Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys 7,681 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Argan comprises 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argan by 85.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 255,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,711. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

