Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,241 shares during the period. DHI Group makes up about 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of DHI Group worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

DHX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 277,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.