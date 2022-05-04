Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of BBSI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. 36,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,320. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $539.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

