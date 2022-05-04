Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education makes up 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.29% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,489 shares of company stock worth $875,832 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 357,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,009. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Perdoceo Education Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.