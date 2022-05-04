Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mueller Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 266,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,755. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $374,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

