EUNO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $185.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00278489 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,527,675,848 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

