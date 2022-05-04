Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.42 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 9,032,281 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

