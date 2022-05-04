EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 48.6% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,193.77 and approximately $156,336.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00246146 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $717.31 or 0.01890688 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.