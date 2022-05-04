Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 55,021 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,306,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,969,000 after buying an additional 111,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,390. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.