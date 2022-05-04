Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after buying an additional 170,752 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 281,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,059,235. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

