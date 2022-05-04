Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,947,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,355,623. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

