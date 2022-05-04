Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

