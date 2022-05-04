Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.
Snowflake stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.06.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.