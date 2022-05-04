Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 188 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.16. 24,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.