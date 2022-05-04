Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of SM Energy worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. 20,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,384. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

