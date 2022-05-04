Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

