Evoke Wealth LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 202,940.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,460.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 472.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 107,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 444,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

