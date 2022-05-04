Evoke Wealth LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 229,154 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 582,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

