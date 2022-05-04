Evoke Wealth LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22,075.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.67.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $15.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,841. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.