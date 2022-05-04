Evoke Wealth LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

IBM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.