Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

