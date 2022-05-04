Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,208. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

