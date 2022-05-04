Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 819,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.10. 313,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $364.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.