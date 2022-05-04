Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 819,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.10. 313,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $364.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
