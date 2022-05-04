Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 252.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,939 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $42,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.02. 1,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.