Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 251,440 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 426,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 416,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 315,906 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 646.2% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 349,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 302,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,781,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 590,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,024. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.