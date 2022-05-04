Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 78,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,232,000 after buying an additional 459,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In other news, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $693,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETWO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 109,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

E2open Parent Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.