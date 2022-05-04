Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.06

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 63818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

