Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

EIFZF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $37.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

