Exeedme (XED) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Exeedme (XED) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00221036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00039599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00447957 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,170.27 or 1.82397717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

